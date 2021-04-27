Interview: China makes ecological cooperation key part of BRI, says former Bangladeshi minister

Xinhua) 13:22, April 27, 2021

DHAKA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China has made ecological cooperation a key part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Dilip Barua, former Bangladeshi Minister of Industries, said here Sunday.

"A number of green action initiatives have been launched covering wide-ranging efforts in green infrastructure, green energy, green transport, green finance to bring enduring benefits to the people of all Belt and Road partner countries," Barua, also general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, told Xinhua in an interview.

China has also made a commitment to helping developing countries build capacity against climate change through various forms of result-oriented South-South cooperation, he added.

Lauding Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate made via video link on Thursday as "outstanding, intellectually comprehensive and innovative," Barua said Xi "has grasped the genuine problem of climate change, and has given the Chinese solution to solving the problem on the basis of man and nature living in harmony."

To build a community of life for man and nature, Xi made a six-pronged proposal as to what the international community must be committed to -- from harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, to multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Barua praised Xi's proposal, saying if the international community accepts the proposal, the ecosystem of the nature will be protected in a scientific way.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added difficulties to economic and social development across countries, he said.

"In the face of unprecedented challenges in global governance, the international community needs to act with a sense of responsibility and unity, and work together to foster a community of life for man and nature," he added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)