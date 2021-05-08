Senior CPC official calls for boosting B&R cultural exchanges

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday called for continued efforts to enhance cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civil societies in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R).

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when attending an activity to implement the spirit of a letter written by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in reply to students and teachers of the China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School in Laos.

Xi's letter fully demonstrated the earnest expectation of carrying forward China-Laos friendship for generations to come, while identifying the approach B&R countries should take in promoting cooperation among civil societies, Song said.

"We should follow Xi's important guidance to continue enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civil societies in B&R countries, strengthen friendship among peoples and create a broad consensus for building a community with a shared future for mankind," Song added.

