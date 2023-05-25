Home>>
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic relations
(Xinhua) 10:47, May 25, 2023
OTTAWA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Canada and Saudi Arabia have decided to restore diplomatic relations and appoint new ambassadors, Global Affairs Canada, which manages the country's diplomatic and consular relations, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau," said the statement, saying the move was based on mutual respect and common interests.
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry made a similar announcement Wednesday.
In 2018, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador after a diplomatic dispute.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's sincere hope to promote security, stability in Middle East
- Iran, Saudi Arabia resume trade: minister
- Syria-Saudi Arabia rapprochement to have positive effects on Arab region: Syrian president
- Iranian, Saudi embassies set to reopen by May 9: diplomat
- Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange high-level visits: Iranian FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.