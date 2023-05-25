Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 10:47, May 25, 2023

OTTAWA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Canada and Saudi Arabia have decided to restore diplomatic relations and appoint new ambassadors, Global Affairs Canada, which manages the country's diplomatic and consular relations, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau," said the statement, saying the move was based on mutual respect and common interests.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry made a similar announcement Wednesday.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador after a diplomatic dispute.

