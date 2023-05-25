Chinese vice president meets Dutch deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:05, May 25, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that China and the Netherlands are open and pragmatic partners of comprehensive cooperation, Han said the economies of China and the Netherlands are highly complementary, with huge potential for cooperation and a sound momentum of growth in bilateral trade.

China stands ready to work with the Netherlands to bring more benefits to the two peoples through practical cooperation in various fields, Han said.

China and the Netherlands are both supporters, participants and beneficiaries of economic globalization and free trade, Han said, calling on both sides to strengthen communication, focus on mutual benefit and win-win results, create better conditions for cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, and promote the stability and smoothness of the global industrial chain and supply chain.

On Hoekstra's part, he said the bilateral ties between the Netherlands and China are sound with remarkable cooperation results and broad prospects for development. The Dutch side is willing to maintain close exchanges with China and push forward bilateral relations.

