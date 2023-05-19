Home>>
Dutch deputy PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:23, May 19, 2023
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier says China ready to deepen cooperation with the Netherlands
- China, Netherlands vow to jointly tackle climate change
- Chinese, Dutch airlines resume direct flights to Beijing
- China, Netherlands major trading partners based on mutual benefit: Chinese FM
- China to enhance high-level exchanges, cooperation with Netherlands: senior diplomat
- Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.