Dutch deputy PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:23, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)