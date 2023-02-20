China to enhance high-level exchanges, cooperation with Netherlands: senior diplomat

February 20, 2023

Wang Yi (2nd R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra (2nd L) on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Feb. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to join hands with the Netherlands to carry out high-level exchanges, advance mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development after the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations last year, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said openness and pragmatism are the essential aspects of China-Netherlands relations.

While some countries are pursuing unilateralism and protectionism and desiring decoupling and severing supply chains, China hopes that the Netherlands will uphold the principle of independence and its tradition of open cooperation, remove distractions, maintain the sound momentum of bilateral cooperation, and play a positive role in ensuring the stability of the global industrial and supply chains and promoting global economic recovery, he said.

China is promoting high-level opening up, which will open new prospects and opportunities for its cooperation with the Netherlands, Wang added.

Noting that the Netherlands is a founding and core member of the European Union, the senior Chinese diplomat said that the Netherlands is a gateway to China-Europe cooperation and China appreciates that the Netherlands regards China as an important partner of Europe.

China and Europe are partners, not rivals, he said, adding that China stands ready to enhance exchanges and understanding and deepen mutual trust with Europe.

Hoekstra said all countries are responsible for firmly upholding multilateralism and supporting multilateral mechanisms and international rules in an interdependent world.

He is glad to see China shows robust economic recovery and quickly resumes external exchanges and cooperation after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister added.

He calls for closer exchanges and expanding cooperation between the two countries, saying that the Netherlands is ready to continue its role as China's reliable and stable partner.

