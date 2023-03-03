China, Netherlands major trading partners based on mutual benefit: Chinese FM

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said here that China and the Netherlands have become major trading partners based on mutual benefit.

When meeting with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Indian capital, Qin said the two sides have maintained active exchanges in various fields and at all levels, which demonstrate the high-level mutual trust and the vitality of bilateral ties.

China appreciates the Netherlands' opposition to "decoupling" and is willing to jointly stabilize the global industrial chain so as to safeguard the common interests of both countries and enterprises from both sides, he said.

China attaches utmost importance to the UN 2023 Water Conference co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan, Qin said, adding that China will send a senior representative to the conference and co-host an interactive dialogue on "water for sustainable development" together with the European Union (EU).

Noting that the Netherlands and China have conducted practical cooperation on equality and mutual benefit, Hoekstra said his country is looking forward to maintaining closer high-level exchanges and constructive dialogues with China.

While expressing much concern about the situation in Ukraine, he said the Netherlands supports strengthened diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and is expecting China to play a key role in preventing escalation of the crisis.

Qin said China does not want to see war spread in Europe and has called for a political solution to the crisis since the first day of the conflict. China's stance has always been promoting talks for peace.

"We will continue to stand on the side of peace, fairness and justice," he said.

