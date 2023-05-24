Chinese FM holds talks with Dutch deputy PM

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that the Netherlands is an important partner of China in Europe, Qin said that China is willing to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and advance multilateral cooperation in arms control, cyber security and climate change with the Netherlands.

China will continue to expand market access and strengthen intellectual property rights protection, Qin said, adding that China welcomes more Dutch companies to expand investment in China. Qin expressed hope that the Netherlands will provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

China stands ready to work with the Netherlands to oppose decoupling and severing supply chains, Qin said. He pointed out that China always regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner, expressing hope that the Netherlands will continue to play its role as the "gateway" for China-Europe cooperation.

For his part, Hoekstra said that the Netherlands adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to work with China to uphold market principles, deepen cooperation in agriculture, innovation and other fields. The Dutch side is committed to serving as a facilitator of Europe-China exchanges.

The Netherlands appreciates China's efforts to promote peace talks and hopes that China will play a constructive role for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Hoekstra said.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on other international and regional issues of common concern.

