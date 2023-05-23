Li Qiaoxin: To present the real mainland to more young people in Taiwan

May 23, 2023

Li Qiaoxin from Yilan county, Taiwan, is a short video blogger who came to the Chinese mainland in 2020. She presented her experiences and feelings in the mainland to the audience via short videos.

"I never regret being Chinese." The words she said in a short video posted in 2021 soon brought her lots of attention. However, it also drew attacks and threats from some Taiwanese media, who are accustomed to defaming the mainland and intentionally distorted what she meant.

With support from her family, friends and friendly comments on the Internet, Li came out of the gloom and decided to insist on delivering the real mainland to more young people from Taiwan.

