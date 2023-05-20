Presidents of five Central Asian countries attend China-Central Asia Summit
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks during the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. The first China-Central Asia Summit was successfully concluded here Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon speaks during the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. The first China-Central Asia Summit was successfully concluded here Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks during the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. The first China-Central Asia Summit was successfully concluded here Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov speaks during the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. The first China-Central Asia Summit was successfully concluded here Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov speaks during the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. The first China-Central Asia Summit was successfully concluded here Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Photos
