China ready to jointly promote modernization with Central Asian countries: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:45, May 19, 2023
XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to synergize development strategies with Central Asian countries and make joint efforts to promote the modernization of the six countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
