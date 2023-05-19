China plans cooperation with Central Asia in technology-based poverty reduction: Xi

Xinhua) 10:40, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate plans for cooperation with Central Asian countries in reducing poverty through science and technology, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)