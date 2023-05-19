Home>>
China invites Central Asian countries to join Cultural Silk Road: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 19, 2023
XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China invites Central Asian countries to participate in the Cultural Silk Road program, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
