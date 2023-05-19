We Are China

China to encourage businesses to build overseas warehouses in Central Asia: Xi

Xinhua) 10:37, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage competitive businesses to build overseas warehouses in Central Asian countries, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)