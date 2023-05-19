Home>>
China ready to promote green innovation cooperation with Central Asia: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:36, May 19, 2023
XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to promote green innovation cooperation with Central Asian countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
