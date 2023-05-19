We Are China

China ready to help Central Asian countries improve law enforcement, security, defense: Xi

Xinhua) 10:39, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defense capability construction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

