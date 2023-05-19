China proposes to build China-Central Asia energy development partnership: Xi

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China proposes to build a China-Central Asia energy development partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi called on the two sides to accelerate building Line D of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline, increase oil and gas trade, develop energy cooperation across the industrial chain, and boost cooperation in new energy and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

