We Are China

China seeks to launch cultural tourism train service with Central Asia: Xi

Xinhua) 10:44, May 19, 2023

XI'AN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China seeks to launch special train service designed to promote cultural tourism with Central Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote address at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)