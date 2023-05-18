Uzbek president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit

May 18, 2023

XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived early Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

