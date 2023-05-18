Uzbek president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2023. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived early Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived early Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Shaanxi folk dancers perform during a welcoming ceremony for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2023. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived early Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
