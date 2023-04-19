Chinese vice premier meets Uzbek counterpart

Xinhua) 09:51, April 19, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov in Beijing on Tuesday.

Liu said China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and push China-Uzbekistan relations to a new level.

Liu introduced China's achievements and experience of poverty alleviation upon request, adding that China will strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction and promote the development of the global poverty reduction cause.

Kuchkarov said Uzbekistan is willing to learn from China's experience in poverty reduction and development and deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.

