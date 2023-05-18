Home>>
5 Central Asian countries' presidents all arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
(Xinhua) 09:05, May 18, 2023
XI'AN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The presidents of five Central Asian countries have all arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived on Wednesday. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived on Thursday.
They were greeted by folk performances including waist drum and Yangge dances at the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport.
