5 Central Asian countries' presidents to arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
(Xinhua) 16:01, May 17, 2023
XI'AN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Presidents of five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- are expected to arrive in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, starting from Wednesday to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19.
A team of 190 performers, including Shaanxi folk dancers, are at the airport to welcome the leaders of the Central Asian countries.
