Keywords of China and Central Asia

(People's Daily App) 08:57, May 18, 2023

The first major diplomatic event that China hosts this year - the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on May 18 and 19.

The summit will be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The China-Central Asia Summit, as the first summit held offline by the heads of state of the six countries since establishing diplomatic ties 31 years ago, will mark a significant milestone in the development of relations between China and Central Asian countries.

