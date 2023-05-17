Home>>
China's FDI inflow up 2.2 pct in first four months
(Xinhua) 16:37, May 17, 2023
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 2.2 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.
