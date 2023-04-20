China's FDI inflow up 4.9 pct in first three months

Xinhua) 17:00, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 4.9 percent year on year in the first three months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

