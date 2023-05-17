U.S. Senate Committee holds hearing on examining bank failures
Former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank Gregory W. Becker, former Chairman of Signature Bank Scott A. Shay, and former President of Signature Bank Eric R. Howell (L to R, Front) testify during a hearing of Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Examining the Failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
Former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank Gregory W. Becker testifies during a hearing of Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Examining the Failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
Former President of Signature Bank Eric R. Howell testifies during a hearing of Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Examining the Failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
Photos
