China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua) 11:09, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China will cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Wednesday, based on the recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 380 yuan (about 54.67 U.S. dollars) per tonne and 365 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

