Australia doesn't want to decouple from China -- Trade Minister Don Farrell

Xinhua) 08:11, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- "Australia doesn't want to decouple from China. What Australia wants to do is to improve our trading relationship with China," said Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell during an exclusive interview with Xinhua recently.

Farrell is the first Australian trade minister to have visited China in four years. He and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao co-hosted on Friday the 16th Joint Ministerial Economic Commission here in Beijing.

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao co-chairs the 16th China-Australia Joint Ministerial Economic Commission with visiting Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The Australian government forecasted the nation's first annual budget surplus in 15 years on Tuesday. Farrell said one of the reasons is the "terms of trade that we have received over the last 12 months."

China is Australia's largest trading partner and Australia is one of China's major suppliers of commodities. Several Australian enterprises and associations have recently confirmed their participation in the 6th China International Import Expo.

"This last 12 months has been a record year for trade between Australia and China. We think we can do better," Farrell said.

Farrell said China's booming tourism and consumption during the May Day holiday was "very good news for Australia and the world."

"We're very hopeful and confident that the wonderful places Australia has to offer will attract lots of Chinese tourists," Farrell said, adding that Chinese people love coming to Sydney to see the Harbor Bridge, the Opera House and have a taste of the food and wine.

As Australia has realized the importance of decarbonizing the economy, Farrell said the country is looking forward to cooperating with China in renewable energy.

"We believe that we can provide the world with clean energy into the future. And we very much look forward to working with China to bring that about," the minister said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)