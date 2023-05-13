Communist Youth League of China launches psychological counseling service for juveniles

Xinhua) 10:28, May 13, 2023

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A psychological helpline initiated by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) officially launched an online platform on Friday to provide juveniles with free mental health counseling services.

The "12355" helpline has developed a WeChat mini-program that enables teenagers to communicate with mental health counselors via video link or text. The platform currently has more than 2,000 counselors ready to help those in need of counseling.

The CYLC opened the "12355" helpline in 2006, which offers more than 400,000 psychological and legal consultations to teenagers across the country every year.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)