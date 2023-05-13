Handmade human and animal shaped dolls exhibited in Russia
Photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows a doll exhibited at an international dolls exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia. A variety of handmade human and animal shaped dolls are exhibited at the international dolls exhibition here for four days starting from May 11, attracting more than 400 craftsmen from Russia and abroad. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
People visit an international dolls exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 12, 2023. A variety of handmade human and animal shaped dolls are exhibited at the international dolls exhibition here for four days starting from May 11, attracting more than 400 craftsmen from Russia and abroad. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
A woman works on a doll at an international dolls exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 12, 2023. A variety of handmade human and animal shaped dolls are exhibited at the international dolls exhibition here for four days starting from May 11, attracting more than 400 craftsmen from Russia and abroad. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Photos
