China to improve mental health education for students

Xinhua) 09:39, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education and 16 other authorities have jointly issued an action plan on enhancing mental health education at schools, colleges and universities.

According to the three-year action plan, vocational schools should incorporate mental health education in their curriculums while colleges and universities should make mental health courses compulsory for students. It also requires primary, middle and high schools to educate students about mental health.

By 2025, 95 percent of schools, colleges and universities in China are expected to have full-time or part-time mental health counselors, according to the plan. It states that each college or university should have at least two mental health counselors and each primary, middle or high school should have at least one.

