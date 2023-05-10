Beijing 2022 photography works honored at annual AIPS Media Awards

Xinhua) 13:00, May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The fifth edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony was held in Seoul on Tuesday, the capital of South Korea, as Getty's photography works on Beijing 2022 won a prize.

The snowboard competition pictures by Ezra Shaw, a photographer from Getty Images, were ranked third in the Photography Portfolio category. Xinhua photographer Li Ying's works on the Wimbledon Championship were also nominated in this category.

Some 1,830 submissions from 138 countries and regions were judged over five voting stages until reaching the podium.

Earlier this year, the AIPS named the Beijing Winter Olympics press facilities as the best in the 2022 multi-sport event.

AIPS indicated that, although Beijing 2022 was held in a bubble to avoid COVID-19 infection, it offered a top-notch main press center, which was the largest ever for a winter sport, with great efficiency.

