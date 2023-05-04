Beijing 2022 official film will engage future generations: Yasmin Meichtry

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- As the official film of the Beijing Winter Olympics approaches its release, Yasmin Meichtry, Associate Director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH), told Xinhua that the film will not only engage with the present but also serve future generations.

Produced by Zhang Yimou and directed by Lu Chuan, the film entitled "Beijing 2022" has premiered at the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, and will be screened in cinemas starting from May 19.

"I've been watching the film over and over in the past weeks. It's a great film. We are really happy with the results," Meichtry commented.

"He (Lu) managed to capture the soul of these Games and to show really how, whatever the context is, the Olympic values and Olympic spirits will prevail. So it's a great achievement in the end."

Beijing hosted a successful Winter Olympics against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the shooting of the official film was also challenging.

"It was difficult to access the athletes. It was difficult to film the behind-the-scenes because everything was so closed, and I think Lu Chuan really wanted to focus on the behind-the-scenes," said Meichtry.

Stressing the importance of the film, Meichtry explained that every Olympic Games has an official film, which means that "Beijing 2022" will be written in more than 100 years of Olympic film history.

"It's very important because it captures the Games, not only the sports, the competition, but also all the culture around the specific edition of the Games."

"It plays a very important role, not only to engage with people now just after the Games to keep the spirit alive, but also for future generations in 100 years who will watch the film and then will say this is what Beijing 2022 was in the middle of the pandemic, China was still able to host these Games and make them successful," she added.

As Associate Director of the OFCH, Meichtry stated that apart from coordinating film productions, they manage the collection of Olympic heritage and artifacts.

The Olympic Museum in Lausanne houses a collection of memorabilia from Beijing 2008 and Beijing 2022.

"The last thing I remember that we got and it's now on display is the jacket by Gu Ailing," Meichtry said. "We have the table tennis racket of Deng Yaping in 1992. We have the swimsuit of diver Fu Mingxia, they both are gold medalists."

Meichtry believed that Olympic culture is the core of the Olympics, and no matter how complex and difficult times is, the power of the Olympics is still playing an important role.

"Olympic culture is actually essential. It's at the core of the Olympics. Olympism is not only about the Games. It's much wider than this. It's a philosophy, It's a way of life," she told Xinhua.

"It is always that bridge when we talk about Olympic culture and as I said, conveying Olympic values, even in difficult times, it bridges between people," Meichtry added.

