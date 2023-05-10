U.S. federal prosecutors reportedly file criminal charges against George Santos

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows U.S. Congressman George Santos on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. federal prosecutors have reportedly filed criminal charges against Congressman George Santos. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. federal prosecutors have reportedly filed criminal charges against Congressman George Santos.

The charges, which remain under seal, were filed in the Eastern District of New York, according to U.S. media reports.

Santos, the U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, could appear in court as early as Wednesday, the reports said.

The New York Republican has been the target of multiple investigations after questions emerged about his resume, biography, and finances.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee launched an investigation earlier this year to look into issues surrounding Santos.

