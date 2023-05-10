Chicago issues emergency declaration in response to influx of migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day in Chicago, the United States, on May 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Since August 2022, Chicago has received over 8,000 migrants bused by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, with 48 new arrivals on Tuesday.

CHICAGO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chicago, the third largest U.S. city, issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday, in response to the migrant inflow exceeding the city's ability to manage.

In an emergency executive order issued Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she reserves the authority to request the governor of Illinois to mobilize the National Guard to provide staffing and logistical support to address the emergency in Chicago.

The city also calls on federal and state governments to support with much-needed additional funding and resources for emergency shelter and resettlement.

Beginning on Aug. 31, 2022, Chicago began to receive buses sent by the state of Texas, transporting individuals and families from Central and South America seeking asylum in the United States. And since that time, asylum seekers have continued to flow into Chicago by various means, including on airplanes, by bus and on foot, Lightfoot said.

Because of a shortage of available space, existing facilities are full, newly created facilities are full, and hundreds of migrants are now temporarily sheltering in police stations, according to Lightfoot.

Chicago has learned that the flood of migrants into the city will not only continue unabated but will increase. With the city's resources now stretched to the breaking point, extraordinary measures are necessary, Lightfoot said.

