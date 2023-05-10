Texas House expels lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct

Xinhua) 11:22, May 10, 2023

HOUSTON, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The House of Representatives of the U.S. state of Texas on Tuesday voted unanimously to expel a lawmaker who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

The chamber voted 147-0, with no abstentions, to expel state representative Bryan Slaton, a Republican in his second term.

The vote came one day after Slaton resigned on Monday.

Slaton, 45 and married, was accused to have provided a 19-year-old intern alcohol at his apartment and had sex with her after she was intoxicated, the Texas House General Investigative Committee found.

"Slaton's misconduct is grave and serious. He took advantage of his position to engage in sexual conduct after completing training in which he had been advised that conduct of this type was harassment because of the power imbalance," the panel wrote over the weekend.

"The fact that Slaton has not expressed regret or remorse for his conduct is also egregious and unwarranted," said the panel.

