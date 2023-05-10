Asian Americans least likely to feel belonging in U.S.: study

Xinhua) 11:09, May 10, 2023

NEW YORK, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Asian Americans, especially young, Asian American women, are the least likely to feel they completely belong and are accepted in the United States, Axios on Sunday cited an annual survey of attitudes about Asian Americans.

"The broad survey illustrates the anxiety felt by Asian Americans three years after the pandemic generated a wave of anti-Asian violence in the country," said the report.

Half of Asian Americans report feeling unsafe due to their race or ethnicity, and only 22 percent of Asian Americans said they feel they belong and are accepted in the United States, according to the STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.).

That's compared to 57 percent of white respondents, 25 percent of Latinos and 24 percent of Black respondents in the survey, which was conducted by The Asian American Foundation and the organization Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change.

Asian Americans report experiencing discrimination and/or hate crimes, at places like work, school, or on public transportation, and they also don't see themselves in positions of authority or power across the country, which explained this lack of belonging, the report noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)