China urges Canada to stop its erroneous action: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China urges Canada to stop its ill-founded and erroneous action which has seriously harmed the lawful rights and interests of Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the Chinese foreign ministry declaring a consul at Canada's Consulate General in Shanghai persona non grata and asking her to leave China no later than May 13.

Wang said that despite China's serious demarches, Canada has declared a Chinese diplomat "persona non grata" based on the false accusation of Chinese interference in Canada's internal affairs.

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose this. China has lodged serious demarches and strong protests to Canada," Wang said.

He pointed out that China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs, adding that the interference claims about China are unfounded. "They are ideology and politically driven manipulation designed to slander and denigrate China. Canada's ill-founded decision to declare our diplomat "persona non grata" is an egregious move that violates the basic norms governing international relations, and a deliberate blow to Canada's relations with China."

For quite some time, Wang said, Canadian media and senior politicians have cited so-called CSIS "classified documents" to smear the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in Canada, but none of the accusations are based on facts. "They are trumped up with hidden agenda," Wang said.

In reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, Wang said that China has decided to take a reciprocal countermeasure by declaring Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13. "This is a move to uphold China's lawful rights and interests and is fully justified and necessary."

Wang emphasized that the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions and diplomats and consular personnel in Canada abide by relevant international conventions and Canada's laws and regulations.

"They have performed their duty in accordance with the law. The Canadian government's ill-founded and erroneous action seriously harms the lawful rights and interests of Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel, Wang said, adding that "China does not accept this and will not waver in our resolve to uphold China's own interests."

"We urge Canada to stop its provocation at once. If Canada decides to continue its wanton act, China will react firmly and all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by Canada," Wang said.

