China declares a diplomat of Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai non grata
(Xinhua) 14:39, May 09, 2023
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday declared a diplomat of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata.
The spokesperson said that on May 9, the Canadian government declared a diplomat of the Consulate-General of China in Toronto persona non grata. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious demarches and strong protest to Canada.
As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China before May 13, said the spokesperson, adding that China reserves the right to further react.
