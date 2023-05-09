President meets with representatives of overseas Chinese

09:24, May 09, 2023 By MO JINGXI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2023. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping met on Monday with representatives of overseas Chinese and extended his sincere greetings to overseas Chinese around the world ahead of the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations.

Around 500 leading members of overseas Chinese associations from more than 130 countries and regions attended the conference in Beijing on Monday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed his warm welcome to the participants in the gathering on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, China's Cabinet.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting. Wang and Cai are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the conference on Monday.

Shi said that overseas Chinese serve as an important bridge connecting China with the world and as a fresh force in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He expressed the hope that overseas Chinese will work together to actively promote world peace, global development and win-win cooperation, and advance friendship and cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

The Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations, which was first held in 2001, is an important platform for leaders of overseas Chinese associations to get together and promote exchanges.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2023. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. [Photo/Xinhua]

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)