Xi meets representatives to 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations

Xinhua) 08:05, May 09, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2023. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday met with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Xi expressed warm welcome to the representatives and extended sincere greetings to overseas Chinese around the world.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting.

When Xi, accompanied by others, arrived at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People at 10:30 a.m., warm applause arose and lasted for a long time. Xi and others waved to all representatives to extend greetings, talked with them cordially and posed with them for photos.

Also present at the meeting was Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, who addressed the opening ceremony of the conference on Monday morning. He noted that overseas Chinese possess the unique advantage of linking China and the international community, and serve as an important bridge and bond between China and the rest of the world, as well as a vital force in building a community with a shared future for humanity. He expressed the hope that overseas Chinese could join hands and forge ahead to put into practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, actively promote world peace and friendship between China and other countries, global development and win-win cooperation, exchange between China and other countries, and mutual learning between civilizations, so as to write a new chapter on the new journey for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations is an important platform for communication and exchange among major overseas Chinese associations and their leading members around the world. Themed "enhancing communication between China and the world and advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity", this conference gathered nearly 500 leading members of overseas Chinese associations from more than 130 countries and regions.

Wang Yi and Jiang Zuojun were also present.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2023. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)