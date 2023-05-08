Home>>
Xi meets representatives of overseas Chinese
(Xinhua) 15:36, May 08, 2023
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Monday met with representatives to the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Xi expressed warm welcome to the representatives and extended sincere greetings to overseas Chinese around the world.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
