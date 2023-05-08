Buffett and Munger advocate for stronger US-China relations at 2023 Berkshire Hathaway meeting

(People's Daily App) 16:12, May 08, 2023

Renowned US investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger presided over the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, where they discussed ongoing US-China tensions. Munger emphasized the mutual benefits of increased free trade, labelling actions that exacerbate tensions as "stupid." Buffett asserted that the two nations must recognize their capacity for both competition and prosperity, without pushing each other too far.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)