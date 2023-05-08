China's Luo crowned in women's 59kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Xinhua) 15:16, May 08, 2023

JINJU, South Korea, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Luo Shifang took two gold medals and one silver in the women's 59kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

Luo lifted 105kg in the snatch to pocket gold, beating her compatriot Pei Xinyi to second with 103kg who failed with 106kg on her final attempt.

Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei took bronze with a lift of 102kg.

Luo and Pei lifted the same weight of 133kg in their final clean and jerk attempts, but Pei secured gold as she lifted it before Luo.

Kuo took bronze in the clean and jerk following failures in her second and third attempts.

Luo won gold in the total with 238kg, while Pei and Kuo took silver and bronze with 236kg and 230kg respectively.

