Highlights of 2022 World Weightlifting Championships

Xinhua) 16:01, December 11, 2022

Pei Xinyi of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the women's 64kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Pei Xinyi (C) of China poses for photos with Wamalun Rattanawan (L) of Thailand and Llamosa Mosquera Nathalia of Colombia during the awarding ceremony of the women's 64kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Pei Xinyi (R) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 64kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Pei Xinyi of China competes during the women's 64kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

