Poster: China's holiday tourism rebound to pre-COVID levels boosts outlook
(Xinhua) 13:39, May 08, 2023
Asset manager Vontobel said it believes China's recovery should accelerate, benefitting companies that cater to domestic consumers across leisure and e-commerce, as well as travel-focused businesses in China and across Asia, Reuters reported.
