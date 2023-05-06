Home>>
U.S. fighter jet crashes in S. Korea, no casualty reported
(Xinhua) 13:52, May 06, 2023
SEOUL, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. military fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Saturday, with no casualty reported, Yonhap news agency reported.
The F-16 fighter jet crashed into a farmland at 9:31 a.m. local time in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul. The city is where a key military base of the United States Forces Korea (USFK) is located.
One pilot on board the ill-fated combat plane escaped before the crash.
Most of the fighter jet was burned down. A police official was quoted as saying no other damage was reported as there are no private houses near the scene.
