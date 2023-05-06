U.S. gov't inaction to racially-charged killings "appalling": Iranian rights official

Xinhua) 13:21, May 06, 2023

TEHRAN, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior Iranian human rights official on Friday expressed great concern over the "continued racially-charged killings" in the United States.

"I am appalled by the continued racially-charged killings in the United States, and the American government's blatant disregard for human rights," Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian judiciary chief's deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country's High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks in a tweet.

Reacting to the incident of a black man named Jordan Neely killed by a white man on a New York City subway car this week, he said "It's time for a change."

On May 1, Neely, 30 years old, was choked to death on a subway car as he complained about being homeless, hungry, and thirsty.

He was confronted by an unnamed man, reportedly a U.S. Marine veteran, who placed Neely in a chokehold for several minutes until he lost consciousness. Neely was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)