U.S. adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

Xinhua) 13:38, May 06, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The United States added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labor remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy.

The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent last month.

