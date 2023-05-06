Home>>
U.S. adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations
(Xinhua) 13:38, May 06, 2023
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The United States added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
U.S. wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labor remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy.
The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.
The jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent last month.
