U.S. reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Xinhua) 13:35, May 06, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 149 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the United States so far this season, according to the latest data published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season, according to the CDC.

Over 900 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending April 29, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

